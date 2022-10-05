Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Posted Some Pretty Cryptic Messages Ahead of Divorce Filing

Getty

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict both shared cryptic sentiments on social media before news broke of their split.

Late Tuesday morning, TMZ reported that Mowry had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage. However, ahead of the news, the "Sister, Sister" alum and "All American: Homecoming" star posted quotes on their Instagram Stories, with the messages seemingly referring to the couple's split.

"Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," read the quote Tia 44, shared on Tuesday, while Cory, 42, posted a message on Monday that read: "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time."

And while talking to Access Hollywood at Variety's Power of Women event last Wednesday, Mowry opened up about focusing on "self-love" and "setting boundaries."

When host Zuri Hall told Tia she was "glowing," she replied, "So many people have told me that. I was just in New York this past weekend. Two people told me in New York that I was glowing. ... You what it is? It's self-love."

"I'm really, really just focused on setting boundaries ... I'm in my 40s and I'm just now learning," she added. "It's really given me peace [and] joy."

Mowry and Hardrict got engaged in 2006 after six years of dating. The two tied the knot in April 2008 and share two children together: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

As for the reason behind their breakup, Tia cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce docs, according to TMZ. The mom of two is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids. She didn't reveal the date of separation. Mowry also said that she and Hardrict have a prenup.

Meanwhile, not long after news broke of the divorce filing, Tia shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that she and Cory have separated.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she captioned a photo of herself and Hardrict, below. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Tia's twin sister, Tamera Mowry, reacted to the news in the comments section of her sister's post, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you!"

Tia and Tamera's brother, Tavior Mowry, also voiced his support for Tia. "I love you! And I support you ALWAYS," he wrote.

Many other fans and celebrity pals sent loving messages to Tia as well, including her "Sister, Sister" co-star, Jackée Harry, who sent three praying hands emojis. "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," she commented.

"Sending ❤️to you all! Stay Strong !" Halle Berry wrote, while Taraji P. Henson added, "Sending all of the love and support your way. God bless your family❤️❤️❤️."

"Sending you family love and prayers ❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽," Niecy Nash commented, adding a series of hearts in another comment. Lamorne Morris and Nene Leakes also sent several heart emojis.