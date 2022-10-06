Cheryl Burke Says She & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence May Go to Court Over Custody of Their Dog

Instagram / Getty

"I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."

Cheryl Burke and her now ex-husband Matthew Lawrence recently settled their divorce, however, it appears the legal battle isn't over just yet.

During a recent episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast, the professional dancer revealed she and her ex may be heading to court in 2023 to fight for custody of their French Bulldog, Ysabella.

"We are going to go to trial -- unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen ... and that will happen in January," Burke, 38, said. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."

"I'm a dog mom. And that's it," she explained. "I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."

TooFab has reached out to Lawrence's rep for comment. So far, however, he has not publicly addressed the divorce.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro and "Boy Meets World" alum first met back in 2006 when the latter's brother Joey Lawrence competed on Season 3 of the competitive reality series, and Burke was a "DWTS" pro at the time. The pair began their romance in 2007 and dated for a year before going their separate ways and eventually rekindling their love affair in 2017.

Burke and Lawrence, 42, tied the knot in May 2019 after getting engaged the year prior. The two were due to hit their third anniversary before Burke filed for divorce in February.

According to TMZ, the "Dance Moms" alum listed her date of separation as January 7, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

After news of their separation broke, Burke addressed her fans on Instagram.

"I know I have always said I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there really isn't an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she began in a statement.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy," she added. "Thank you all for all the kind words and support you've given me."