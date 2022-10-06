Jim Edmonds Blasts Ex Meghan King After She Claims He Didn't Invite Their Kids to Kortnie O'Connor Wedding

Instagram / Getty

"Meghan has continually and intentionally harassed and disparaged Jim to get attention for herself," the former MLB player's rep said in a statement.

Jim Edmonds is slamming his ex-wife Meghan King after she claimed their three children weren't invited to his wedding to Kortnie O'Connor last month.

On Wednesday, the former MLB player -- who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with King -- blasted his ex in a statement via his rep.

"Meghan has continually and intentionally harassed and disparaged Jim to get attention for herself. Then she turns around and complains that she is having difficulty co-parenting with Jim; go figure," Edmonds' rep told multiple outlets, per Us Weekly. "And the unfortunate part is that she puts her own best interests above those of her children and uses them as pawns to get herself publicity. Hopefully, at some point, she will get the help she needs and decide to lead a meaningful and productive life."

TooFab has reached out to King for comment but has yet to hear back.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Edmonds, 52, and O'Connor tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy late last month. Following the nuptials, King, 38, reflected on her ex-husband's wedding in an interview with Us Weekly, claiming she didn't receive an invitation for their children to attend the ceremony.

"I never, like, heard anything about it," she said. "I can't ever imagine getting married without my kids." On her podcast, she added, the kids "weren't even invited, as far as I know. They don't even have passports and he didn't ask me to get them a passport."

However, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum said at the time that she was "celebrating" her husband's marriage to O'Connor, joking that it was the "best day of [her] life" because he "totally leaving [her] alone."

"He's spending massive, whopping, inconceivable amounts of money on his bride," King told Us Weekly. "Like, I am all for it, whatever it takes. Keep her around. Take her on lavish trips, buy her a Ferrari and Chanel [purses] and private jets. Do anything you can to keep this woman because I don't know what would happen if she was gone. Like, he would fall apart."

"[Kortnie] is who my children have known for the last three years," she added. "And that stability is really important. I haven't been able to give them that stability and a partner, which is a huge piece of mom guilt for me. But at least Jim -- with his mountain of faults -- is able to provide that. I'm gonna give him props where props are due."

This comes after the reality star dropped a temporary restraining order against Edmonds, which she had filed in June. According to TMZ, in the TRO, King claimed her ex had been verbally abusing her through text messaging and on their co-parenting app, Family Wizard, calling Edmonds' alleged behavior "frequent and consistent verbal abuse." She dropped the order three months after obtaining it.

"The temporary restraining order was dropped but we entered into a consent order that keeps the same terms as the restraining order," King explained during her interview with Us Weekly. "So it wasn't dropped due to a lack of fear. It was dropped because it just changed. It just evolved and changed. Because of that, I feel safe."

King and Edmonds were married from 2014 to 2019. The two split following Edmonds' alleged infidelity. Before Edmonds, King was previously married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.