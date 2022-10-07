One of Taylor Swift's New 'Midnights' Songs Inspired by Fighting 'Weird' Joe Alwyn Relationship Rumors

Getty

The singer gives some very rare insight into her six-year relationship with the actor.

TS10 is coming and Taylor Swift is revealing the track titles -- and inspirations behind them -- on TikTok.

The 32-year-old 11-time Grammy Award-winner kept fans up last night by dropping not one, but multiple track names from her upcoming "Midnights" album as part of her ongoing "Midnights Mayhem with Me" series.

In each video, Swift is seen rolling a bingo cage with numbered balls which correspond to each track on her 10th studio album. At the stroke of midnight, Taylor revealed the name of the first track on the new album, set to release on Oct. 21.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"The tension is palpable," she teased and after drawing a ping pong ball with the number one, Swift shared that the album's first track is titled, "Lavender Haze."

The "Folklore" songstress didn't stop there, as she then took to Instagram to post a Reel detailing her inspiration behind the song.

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching 'Mad Men,' and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," Swift explained. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

She elaborated further, "If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful" -- before adding that those in said "haze" will "do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor began to reference her current relationship with "Conversations with Friends" star Joe Alywn and the prying eyes that have been on their six-year relationship.

"I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media," she continued. "And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

She then got specific, adding, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

"Lavender Haze" was only one of five titles Taylor revealed during her surprise "Midnights Mayhem with Me" series. The singer also announced track names, "Snow On The Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey, "Labyrinth," "Sweet Nothing" and "You're On Your Own Kid."