Kim Kardashian Booed at LA Rams Game With Son Saint

"Kim k got booed hard. This ain't Calabasas."

While attending Sunday's Los Angeles Rams game with her son Saint, Kim Kardashian got her fill of hecklers when she was met with boos after she appeared on the jumbotron at SoFi Stadium.

After John Legend's brief cameo on the jumbotron, the SKIMS founder blew a kiss and waved towards the camera when the audience replied with a chorus of boos.

Friends and fans quickly took to Twitter to defend the "Kardashians" star.

"Arrow" actor Stephen Amell tweeted, "Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment," he tweeted. "When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous."

Most of Kardashian's fans shared the same sentiments and wrote, "Men are so f–king lame they rlly just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game."

Another joked, "Kim k got booed hard. This ain't Calabasas."

Among the many commentators was "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel.

"Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game?" the 51-year-old reality star tweeted on Monday. "It's America's pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can't be bought."

This isn't the first time Frankel has slammed the self-made billionaire, back in September the Skinnygirl founder vocalized her support for Ray J after he alleged that Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were involved in releasing their sex tape.

"I bet that Ray J just hasn’t been properly compensated and he's been embarrassed in front of his family, and they keep exploiting it and capitalizing on it," she said in a deleted Instagram video. "Ray J should get 10 percent commission for [lighting] the flame that created America's first family."

Bethenny continued her thoughts in a TikTok video, claiming that her "friends" have shared that Jenner had "hired hair and makeup" for the tape back in 2007.