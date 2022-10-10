Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)

TooFab/Bravo

"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing."

This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.

The season ended with Lisa Rinna accusing Hilton of spewing some pretty vile comments about both her sister and the rest of the cast during a drunken rant in Aspen. While Kathy apologized to her sister and Kyle seemed ready to move on, neither Rinna nor Erika Jayne would drop the subject -- and, it seems, emotions erupted during the reunion.

Speaking with TooFab after a trailer for the reunion teased some brutal moments for Kyle -- and amid reports she and Kathy are "hardly on speaking terms" -- Richards opened up about how difficult it was to film the 3-episode special and the "disappointing" state of things with her sister.

"I knew that it was going to be difficult going into it, but I don't think people realize how much issues with my family affects me. And I'm a very emotional person," she explained, while promoting her role in "Halloween Ends." "So to be holding that in all this time and have it all sort of come to a head at the reunion, I was just ... I was a mess."

"Andy Cohen was like, you know it's bad when he's really feeling bad for you. He told me that yesterday, I saw him," she added. "It was really bad."

The trailer shows that, with Andy commenting that Kyle -- who is in tears -- is a "wreck" as she pushes back against taking a group photo at the end of taping.

"It was a really difficult day, no doubt," added Richards. "We got there at 6 in the morning and I left at 11:30 at night."

After making quick cameos on the series in the past, Kathy officially joined RHOBH in a "friend" role for the show's 11th and 12th seasons. When Hilton signed on, she and Richards were actually estranged from one another for quite some time -- and only recently got past things before filming began. Some of their issues stemmed from Kyle's husband Mauricio Umansky quitting Rick Hilton's firm to go out on his own, as well as Kyle creating a TV show inspired by her and Kathy's late mother.

When we asked Richards whether, in retrospect, she thinks she and Kathy maybe shouldn't have done the show together and kept that relationship off camera, Kyle said she hoped the series would help them bond further.

"It was my idea to bring my sister Kathy on the show and people kept saying, 'Do you think that's a good idea? You've been fighting? Are you sure?'" said Richards. "We were getting along and in a good place and I just wanted to have fun with and hang out and be able to bond with her and she's funny and she makes me laugh."

"Obviously, it was disappointing that this happened and then it became bigger and bigger and bigger," Kyle said of the end of season drama. "And that's why I was trying to say in the finale, like, you don't realize the repercussions from me, how that affects me and my family, that's why it's so emotional for me."

For what it's worth, Kathy was caught on camera on Saturday saying she "loves" her sister -- though the two also went at it a bit on social media over the weekend as well.