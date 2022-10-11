Paris Hilton Details Sexual Assault as Teen at Boarding School: 'I Was Violated'

Getty

Hilton opens up about "something I've never discussed before" in an emotional video for the New York Times.

Paris Hilton first came forward as a survivor of physical, mental and emotional abuse in 2020 -- and now, she shared that she was also subjected to sexual abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School as a teenager.

Warning: Some of Hilton's comments below contain graphic depictions of sexual assault.

Speaking with the New York Times, Hilton, now 41, claimed that a male staff member "performed cervical exams" on her in the middle of the night.

"Very late at night, this would be around 3 or 4 in the morning. They would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams," she said in a video. "It wasn't even with a doctor."

"It was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us and I don't know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor and it was really scary," she continued, getting choked up. "It's something that I really had blocked out for many years but it's coming back all the time now and I think about it and now looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse."

She followed up the video with a series of tweets to her official Twitter page.

"I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I've never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night," she wrote.

"Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams," she continued. "I cried while they held me down & said, 'No!' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs.'"

"This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other #survivors. I was violated & I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused," Hilton wrote. "My childhood was stolen from me & it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children."

She added that she was opening up about these "painful moments" to "heal and help put an end to this abuse."

Hilton first opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at Provo back in 2020, saying she was sent to the school by her parents after becoming a bit of a party girl in her teens. She said her time there was "continuous torture" and said she was even forced into solitary confinement while there.