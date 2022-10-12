Kim Kardashian Shares 'Creepy' Pete Davidson Sex Story on The Kardashians

Getty

Here's what they did "in honor" of Kim's grandmother.

Kim Kardashian opened up about getting down with Pete Davidson on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" -- and spilled on one of their sexual escapades to her grandmother in the new hour!

The episode kicked off with Kim returning from Europe after supporting Kendall Jenner in Italy for a runway show. After getting back, she caught up with her grandmother, MJ, sharing a "crazy" and "creepy" story with her about doing the deed.

"So much to tell you. you know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours," Kim said, "and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.' And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

As Kim admitted, "I know that's really creepy," MJ exclaimed, "Not in the lobby!" -- before Kim clarified that, no, they were in the privacy of their own suite.

"But how creepy to think about your grandma before having sex," she added, as MJ remained unfazed. "I was younger once," said the 88-year-old -- who also noted Pete was "so cute."

Talk then turned to Pete's planned trip to space on one of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rockets, before they ended up calling Davidson. While Pete joked that it was "concerning" Bezos wouldn't be on the same trip with him, he added that he got his own will in order. "My personal life is scarier, to be completely honest," he added, "I can't wait to get the f--- away from everybody. I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe."

Unfortunately, Davidson wasn't able to make the trip after the liftoff date changed -- and the new one conflicted with a movie he was filming.

Though Kim and Pete are no longer together either, Kris Jenner gushed over him and their relationship in the episode.

"Pete is amazing, no drama, no stress, he's just Pete," she noted, saying he also "fits in with the family." Kris added, "I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident. Pete brings out the best in her."

The pair called it quits in August 2022 after nine months together.