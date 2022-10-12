Kris Jenner Shares Emotional Post On Khloe Kardashian's Cancer Scare

Khloe finally got a bump on her face "biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

The ultimate Hollywood "mom-ager" Kris Jenner posted on Instagram about Khloé Kardashian’s recent surgery for a cancerous face tumor.

Reposting screenshots from her daughter's Story on Tuesday night, she shared extreme gratitude towards Khloé's doctors, opening the caption with: "I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!"

Fan's noticed the reality TV star had been wearing bandages on her face, and just hours before Kris’s posts, Khloé revealed she had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her Stories, the Revenge Body founder stated that "after noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

Dermatologists Dr. Tess Mauricio and Dr. Daniel Behroozan found the bump to be a cancerous tumor and instructed the Kardashian sister to have immediate surgery. Dr. Garth Fischer performed the procedure, and Kris was not shy in showing her appreciation for his work, "It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team."

Kris followed her thoughts with a personal, heartfelt letter from Dr. Fischer, who stated the surgery deeply saddened him, and he felt like he was operating on his own daughter as he removed the "significant and dangerous tumor."

He wished Khloé well, ending his letter with "I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure :)❤️❤️ Love you, Garth."

SKhloé revealed on her Instagram tories she will eventually take off the bandages to reveal the cheek scar, but in the meantime is not letting the skin toned bandage stop her from executing fabulous fashion looks. She included photos of herself in designer outfits with full glam makeup. Khloé even gave a shout out to her makeup artist Ash K. Holm for disguising the band aids so well.

Kris’s post received an outpouring of support with thousands of followers sending well-wishes — including support from Kathy Hilton and image director, Evangelo Bousis.