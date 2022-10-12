Lizzo Reveals She'd Only Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright For This Reason

Getty

"I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules"

Lizzo is opening up about where she stands on marriage.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the recent Emmy Award winner shared a few details about her relationship with actor and comedian Myke Wright. Though Lizzo is "in love" with Wright, marriage is something she doesn’t have in mind.

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," the 34-year-old singer firmly stated.

She also touched on her previous comments on monogamy feeling "claustrophobic" during an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club.

"Is monogamy a religion? People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners," she said. "That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates."

Although Lizzo and Myke are "life mates," the three-time Grammy Award winner only sees marriage as a benefit when it comes to practical purposes.

"Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together," she continued. The classically trained flutist also noted her love for "weddings" and confessed that she prefers the festivities of the event to the idea of an actual "a marriage."

Lizzo also set the record straight on her definition on monogamy, "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."

"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people?" she asked rhetorically. "Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No."

Lizzo says she feels "whole" being an independent woman, but Wright is just as "incredible" too.

"We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him," she concluded.

The couple have been romantically linked since 2021, and has since accompanied her to various red carpet events, including this year's MTV VMAs.