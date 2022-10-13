2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Getty

Bad Bunny could go down in history with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most AMAs wins in a single year.

Here are this year's nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards!

Music's biggest superstars will be honored live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Leading this year's pack in nominations is Bad Bunny with eight nods and is up for artist of the year for the first time in his career. With a potential record breaking win, if the Puerto Rican rapper wins all eight categories he will go down in history alongside Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA award wins in one year.

Closely behind him are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake who scored six nominations each. With Beyoncé and Swift as this year's top female nominees, the legendary pop stars will face off in three different categories: artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.

Though she's in for some tough competition, Swift currently holds the record for the most wins for artist of the year. Taylor also holds the title for the most AMAs overall at 34.

The ceremony will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20, at at 8 p.m. ET, and via tape delay at 8 p.m. PT, on ABC. A ceremony host has yet to be announced.

2022 COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes