2022 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Bad Bunny could go down in history with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most AMAs wins in a single year.
Here are this year's nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards!
Music's biggest superstars will be honored live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Leading this year's pack in nominations is Bad Bunny with eight nods and is up for artist of the year for the first time in his career. With a potential record breaking win, if the Puerto Rican rapper wins all eight categories he will go down in history alongside Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA award wins in one year.
Closely behind him are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake who scored six nominations each. With Beyoncé and Swift as this year's top female nominees, the legendary pop stars will face off in three different categories: artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.
Though she's in for some tough competition, Swift currently holds the record for the most wins for artist of the year. Taylor also holds the title for the most AMAs overall at 34.
The ceremony will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20, at at 8 p.m. ET, and via tape delay at 8 p.m. PT, on ABC. A ceremony host has yet to be announced.
2022 COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift