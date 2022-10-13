TikToker Bryce Hall Explains His Version of Events That Got Him Arrested at Los Angeles Nightclub

Getty

"It was a citizen's arrest."

Bryce Hall is opening up about a heated confrontation in a Los Angeles nightclub that got him arrested.

During an appearance on the "BFFs Podcast," the 23-year-old TikTok star recounted how he was placed under citizen's arrest and was detained for a few hours after getting into an altercation about the bill last week.

"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order like a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," Hall began. "One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that. I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila.'"

The woman working then said she would "go check in the back" and left for 30 minutes until Hall sought her out for his credit card and ID, he claimed. Hall said he then insisted that he would only "pay for the three bottles that I ordered."

He continued, "And one of the ladies just comes and yells in my face and I was just like, 'Okay, I just want my ID and card back. This is getting out of hand.' And then it just went downhill from that."

Fellow guest and TikToker Josh Richards recalled his version of the events. He claimed the woman "just started barking" at Hall while she was "nose-to-nose" with him.

The 20-year-old social media star alleged that a male employee began "shoving Bryce and was going at Bryce." Bryce said that "someone" then "punched" their friend Zach in the face and watching "that made me just punch the guy who punched Zach."

Despite the heated nature of the altercation, Richards noted, "It wasn't really like a fight. It was a little like, push back and forth, skirmish."

Hall explained that he "didn't get charged. They gave me a slip of paper. It said it was a citizen's arrest. And then I was out."

Bryce also shared that the club's partner reached out to him and settled on paying for two bottles.

"I got charged only $1,500," he said. "So I was like, 'Okay, that's fine.'"