Seth Green Says Bill Murray 'Dangled Me Over a Trash Can' As a Kid

Getty

"Full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified."

Seth Green is recalling a very unpleasant encounter he allegedly had with Bill Murray as a child that left him "horrified."

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "Good Mythical Morning," the actor detailed an alleged incident that he claimed went down on the set of "Saturday Night Live" back when Murray hosted and Green, then only nine, made an appearance for a segment.

Green, 48, brought up the alleged encounter when he was asked who is the "rudest" celebrity he's ever met.

"When I was nine years old, I did a spot on 'Saturday Night Live' ... So when I came to do that bit, I'm hanging out in the green room ... Bill Murray was hosting the show and Bill Murray as everyone knows is great with kids," he said, sarcastically.

"He saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Green continued. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off.' And he was like, 'That's my chair.' And then my mom goes, 'You know, since he’s the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.' And I go, 'Are you this much of a jerk? You're this rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your ... what is this power play?'"

But apparently, that was only just the beginning, per Green.

"He picked me up by my ankles ... he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can!'" Green recalled. "And I was screaming, screaming! And I swung my arms flailed wildly, full contact with his balls, full contact. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified."

"I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried, cried," he added. "And [I] was like 'Oh my god. I don't want to do the show. I can't believe this happened! I've never been so embarrassed in my life.'"

However, while in the dressing room, the "Austin Powers" star said "SNL" cast members, Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky, came in and attempted to reassure him.

"They come back and come in my room. They're like, 'Hey, everybody knows Bill's a dick, you know? He's hosting the show. He's probably really like nervous about it. You be a pro, right? The show must go on. You be a pro. You're a pro, right?' I was like, 'I am a pro. I'm a pro.'"

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider appeared on SiriusXM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts," and opened up about Murray's alleged difficult behavior on the set of "SNL" during a time he hosted in the '90s -- you can read more in the link below.