Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Touching Video of Their 'Magic' Summer with Family

Bruce Willis is living life to the fullest in a sweet video montage of his summer with family made by wife Emma Heming.

Emma shared the video to Instagram, showing heartwarming highlights from the past few months.

Willis and Heming's children, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, were featured going to the pool, watching a local parade, and gardening.

The post was set to the song "The Bones" by Maren Morris, which has the chorus "the house don't fall when the bones are good."

Heming captioned the post: "We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it. In fact it was magic." The comments are limited on the post, but all are filled with love and support from close friends, followers, and other verified accounts.

Back in March, it was revealed that Bruce Willis would be "stepping back" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a form of brain damage that affects one's ability to communicate.

His family announced the news on Instagram, with Heming, kids Rumer, Tallulah and Scout and ex-wife Demi Moore all sharing the same statement alongside a photo of the actor.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read the statement. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," it continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

They concluded: "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."