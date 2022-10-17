Rian Johnson & Daniel Craig Confirm Benoit Blanc is 'Obviously' Queer

Getty

Rian Johnson has confirmed Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is indeed queer.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" includes a scene of Blanc living with a male roommate and when asked at the London Film Festival this week if the character is queer, Johnson replied with "yes, he obviously is."

It still has not been made public who is playing Blanc's lover, but Johnson is getting fans excited as he explained "there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with."

While Craig added, per Insider, "No spoilers, [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

The film is a sequel to the 2019 hit "Knives Out" and centers on an entirely new murder for the detective to solve.