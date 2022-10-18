Is This Olivia Wilde's Now-Infamous Salad Dressing?

Getty

"Men will throw themselves under cars for another taste," reads a fan comment left on the recipe.

Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny claims the "Ted Lasso" star once laid under the "Don't Worry Darling" director's car to attempt to stop her from going to visit her now-boyfriend Harry Styles with her "special salad dressing" in tow.

And now the recipe for the vinaigrette may have possibly been discovered.

Wilde previously shared a recipe for a Roasted Salmon Salad with Zucchini and Potatoes with the Food Network. As noted in the recipe, the salad dressing -- a vinaigrette -- is made up of red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic and salt.

It seems others have located the recipe this week too, as the page's comments section now has messages like, "Amazing. Men will throw themselves under cars for another taste. Double the recipe for a little extra to share with a work friend."

In the lengthy interview with Daily Mail this week, Wilde and Sudeikis' ex-nanny detailed her alleged account of the demise of the former's couple's relationship, claiming the former left the latter for Styles.

The nanny alleged that one day in November 2020 Sudeikis became upset after he learned Wilde was preparing a salad with her "special salad dressing." According to the nanny, the "Horrible Bosses" star was so angry that he "went outside and [laid] under [Wilde's] car so she wouldn't leave."

"She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave," the woman claimed. "She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

The nanny continued, "Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].' 'I said, what salad dressing?' He said: 'She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now.' I don't know what was in it."

"Out of everything, he was like, 'She made her special salad dressing and took it to him,'" she added -- before Twitter blew up with speculation over what made the salad so "special."

Both Wilde and Sudeikis denied the former nanny's claims and hit back in a statement.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the pair said in a joint statement to TMZ.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."