Anne Hathaway Opens Up About 'Hathahate' Experience After Oscar Win

Getty

"Be happy for women. Period. Especially be happy for high-achieving women. Like, it's not that hard."

Anne Hathaway is reflecting on the barrage of "hathahate" she received after her Academy Award win for her performance in "Les Misérables" back in 2012.

While speaking at Elle's Women in Hollywood event, the 39-year-old actress opened up about that period of hatred and how she took it as an "opportunity" to learn.

"Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective," Hathaway explained. "For context – this was a language I had employed with myself since I was 7. And when your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet … It's a thing."

The "Princess Diaries" actress recalled how the experience left her to realize, "I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy" and "I would no longer create art from this place."

"I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself," she continued.

"There is a difference between existence and behavior," Anne clarified. "You can judge behavior. You can forgive behavior, or not. But you do not have the right to judge – and especially not hate – someone for existing. And if you do, you're not where it's at."

Though she said that hatred was a learned behavior, Hathaway pointed out that it can be unlearned and changed.

"The good news about hate being learned is that whoever learned it can learn," she continued. "There is a brain there. I hope they give themselves a chance to relearn love."

She also acknowledged her fellow female honorees earlier in her speech including Sigourney Weaver, Ariana DeBose, Sydney Sweeney, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Zoe Kravitz and Olivia Wilde.