Ariana Biermann's 21st Birthday Cake Featured Her DUI Arrest Mug Shot

Ariana Biermann is now legally allowed to drink alcohol -- and celebrated the major milestone by appearing to poke fun at her DUI arrest from over the summer.

On Monday, the reality star -- who is the daughter of "RHOA" alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- received a hilarious birthday cake for her 21st birthday. Ariana's cake featured pink-and-white frosting, colorful candles ... and a large photo of her mugshot in the center. (See photo above!)

Ariana's older sister, Brielle Biermann, posted a clip on her Instagram Stories that included footage of Ariana with her uniquely-decorated birthday cake, and loved ones singing "Happy Birthday" to her. "Well," Brielle, 25, said in the video, "we're finally 21."

In August, as first reported by TMZ, Ariana was arrested for a DUI in Forsyth County, Georgia and charged with misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol and misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change.

Per the outlet, the accident occurred after the reality star allegedly crashed into another car. Ariana's boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also booked for a DUI, in addition to furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit. Both Ariana and her boyfriend were released on bond.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, per a police report, cops said Ariana had denied drinking and driving. Despite officers telling her that they smelled alcohol on her breath at the time of the bust, the influencer allegedly argued that the scent could possibly have come from her clothing.

Per police, Ariana said she "smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink," and continued to assert the latter during the bust. However, cops said that during the field sobriety evaluations, Ariana had a "noticeable sway."

Ariana's lawyer, Justin Spizman, released a statement, in which he denied that Ariana was "impaired" at the time of the incident.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI," he told TMZ. "Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."