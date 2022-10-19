DWTS 5th Judge: Drag Queen Shangela Channels Jennifer Lopez for Stunning Tribute

Disney+

The season's first two perfect scores highlight an incredible night of dance that gets turned upside down after a second round shocker flips the leaderboard on its head.

After an emotional farewell for Selma Blair punctuated a powerful night of competition on Monday, “Dancing with the Stars” returned with two more hours of prom-themed fun on Tuesday.

The Top 10 was revealed, but not before a shocking turn of events that shook up the leaderboard, and then an even more shocking results. Let’s just say that being toward the top of the leaderboard may not be as safe and cozy as it might look at first glance. That’s because audience votes can impact those results, and they’re certainly doing that this week.

The week also featured the first perfect score of the season … followed quickly by the second. Those dances couldn’t have been more different, but each was sublime in its execution and left us breathless with excitement about the potential for the rest of this eason as we hit the halfway mark.

All season long, Charli D’Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady have led the season, with Charli finally breaking their three-way tie at the top on Monday night. She took a slight lead over Wayne, who settled into second, and Gabby, who slid to third. This week, they shuffled things around again.

Then, in the biggest shocker of the season so far, “Dancing with the Stars” welcomed back the “Dance Marathon,” which saw all the couples competing on the floor at the same time, much like traditional ballroom competitions. Bonus points were on the line with more points awarded to who lasted the longest, with people getting tapped out by the judges.

The results were, to understate it dramatically, a little unexpected. It’s amazing what a little face-to-face competition can do for some people. It was a wild and intense few minutes with a truly surprising winning couple, who were subsequently crowned King and Queen of the “Dancing with the Stars” Prom.

Who do I think I am? you ask. Well, I spent nearly a decade of my life sweating and bleeding to the music as a dancer. From a young boy learning a shuffle-ball-change to performing with the St. Louis Ballet Company, I experienced the ups and downs of one of the most difficult physically demanding sports on the planet. During this time, I was also a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, as well as a gymnast, writer and cartoonist. I had a lot more energy in my younger years. And I've spent the last twenty years analyzing and critiquing reality competition shows for various media publications. I've got this.

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

ROUND 1: THE PROM

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart

(Cha-Cha-Cha - “SexyBack,” Justin Timberlake) For Daniel, senior prom came in 2007 and in Faribault, MN. He recalled his big, fluffy hair, pink suit -- to match his date -- and the oversized speakers in place so he and his deaf classmates could enjoy the music through the vibrations. His timing was way off in the opening solo segment, though we’re never sure how to consider that as he can’t hear the music. Once together, the issues were more fundamental, with a lack of lightness in his feet. At times he seemed to literally be walking rather than dancing, which impacted his footwork. He was where he needed to be for Britt and made an effort on his hips a couple of times, but it felt too thought out for us to really feel that he was confident in his movements.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8, 8

My Score: 6

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev

(Jazz - “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” Robert Hazard [as performed by Cyndi Lauper]) 1990 in Lafayette, LA Heidi took her big hair and puffy sleeves to prom in all white -- but it kind of looked like her whole crew was rocking that look. Artem took inspiration from Heidi’s actual prom to craft an ‘80s-era dance. It was a “fun” piece, but we would have liked to see a little more energy from Heidi in her actual moves. She had fun in her face and body expression, but it lacked a bit of hop and pep in the partnering itself. Everything felt a little underwhelming, including the overhead lift segment that moved with an odd bit of lethargy.

Judges Scores: 8, 9, 8, 8

My Score: 7

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki

(Viennese Waltz - “You and Me,” Lifehouse) A 2005 graduate in Staten Island, tonight was Vinny’s first-ever prom. He explained that he just wasn’t the popular kid or the kind of kid who gets invited to proms. He said he actually envisioned his own beautiful transformation moment seen so many times in cliche high school movies. We still wish he’d lose the Frankenstein’s monster arms and hands at times because this was a really sweet dance with so much heart, and he gave us all of that with that intro sequence where he was nervous to ask Koko to dance. This was definitely his ugly duckling story, but he didn’t quite bring as much beauty or grace as the dance wants. His footwork was inconsistent and his frame, but there were still moments where he hesitated or lacked the grace and finesse of dance. It’s one thing to put your foot or hand where it belongs, it’s another to move it there through dance.

Judges Scores: 7, 7, 7, 7

My Score: 5

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko

(Cha-Cha-Cha - “Waiting for Tonight,” Jennifer Lopez) Shangela took us back to Paris, TX in 1999 for her prom night. She remembered that she had fun, but she hadn’t fully embraced all the facets of herself just yet, so this is a bit of a redo opportunity to experience the big night as her full, authentic self. There was all a bit too much else going on than the cha-cha-cha for our liking in this one, and especially in that overly long intro. We got a few legitimate moments of the dance, but she looked a bit frantic in her movements and in particular her legs, as if there was too much nervous energy in her body and she couldn’t quite channel it properly. Shangela had a lot of fans in the audience supporting her, including Frankie Grande and JoJo Siwa, so there was plenty of love thrown her way. As a spectacle, that intro was definitely a great classic drag moment, but we hated that it took up so much time. She should have been showing how competitive she can be.

Judges Scores: 9, 8, 9 9

My Score: 7

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas

(Jive - “You Make My Dreams,” Hall & Oates) Charli’s prom was just four months ago in Stamford CT, so she’s getting to double-dip a high school prom and a “DWTS” prom. Because of how her fame took off, Charli actually stepped out of high school two years ago, threatening her prom experience. But her friends came through and helped set it up so she could still go. As always, Charli proves just how adept she is at dance and quality movement with plenty of solid jive. We did catch one stutter-step and it felt as if her energy waned a bit toward the end. It’s a shame, too, because that was during the side-by-side portion where they whizzed through a few fun dance craze moves and it brought the energy down a bit. All in all, though, it was a sensational piece with a lot of great content that Charli had no problem delivering. There were a few places where we could see her remembering the choreography, but it didn’t impact her delivering the steps, so it’s a minor quibble.

Judges Scores: 9, 10, 9, 10

My Score: 9

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten

(Viennese Waltz - “Breakaway,” Kelly Clarkson) Dateline 2007 in Warner Robins, GA, Jessie was already preparing for the CMT Awards with a green mermaid dress. Those stars in her eyes, as she put it, didn’t help her fit in with her classmates, with Jessie sharing that she was bullied through her early high school years. She actually switched schools for senior year, in part because she was ready to close that chapter. So she saw this as a therapeutic opportunity to shed some of those negative memories that still brought tears to her eyes. We’re not sure if singing along helped her or hindered her, but she did lose her way more than once, and notably on a turn with the camera right up on them. Jessie looked at times like Alan was carrying her through this piece, but at other times she was elegant and stunning with great extensions and lines. She could deliver more consistently if she got out of her head and let go a little bit. She didn’t look comfortable in this dance, and each time her leg lifted it looked like she plopped it out there rather than extend it delicately. She needs more confidence and to let herself flow with each style.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8, 8

My Score: 6

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy

(Tango - “Good Girls Go Bad,” Cobra Starship) In O’Fallon Township, Illinois back in 2009, Gabby clearly had a great time. She laughed that she was the same as she is now, “Didn’t mature much.” She said that she loved dressing up and even said she needed to dig out the dress she wore because she can still fit it. The biggest challenge for Val is how dramatic the style is and how not dramatic Gabby is -- despite what “The Bachelorette” told us. She never stops laughing! The transformation from rehearsal to stage was astonishing, with Gabby hitting the dance floor with an incredible ferocity. She was so sharp and precise with her moves, she nailed the footwork and was in sync perfectly with the intensity of the dance and her partner. This was one of the strongest tangos we’ve seen in a while on this show. She painted incredible pictures one after the other, holding our attention from start to finish.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater

(Jive - “Basket Case,” Green Day) The year was 1996, the place, Mammoth Lakes, California. A young, blonde kid thought he was going to be a punk rock star. Alas, Trevor said he never made it out of his garage. He also admitted to being a frustrating teen for his parents, doing the bare minimum to get by in school. It turns out Trevor faked going to prom to his parents with his friends, and instead they had their own party. Trevor pleasantly surprised us on this. His knees weren’t high enough and there wasn’t enough bounce overall, but he handled the kicks and flicks pretty well. The side-by-side segment was actually just about perfect. He nailed all the steps, so now he needs to work on the jive technique when partnering, as well. Just put a little more pop in his movements for this style.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8, 8

My Score: 7

Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach

(Cha-Cha-Cha - “Shut Up and Dance,” Walk the Moon) Joseph’s prom came in Bakersfield, CA in 2015. He had a great time at his prom and was even crowned king. On top of that, he totally rocked his own style with a red velvet tuxedo. As it turns out, this was Daniella’s first prom experience as she never went. There were some really great moments in this routine, with Joseph continuing to grow as a dancer each time he hits the floor. We loved that little bit of hip action, how he hit his mark with such strength and precision. There were no stunts and tricks again because Joseph doesn’t need to hide behind them anymore. He was a little flat-footed toward the beginning, but he quickly found his rhythm and owned this performance with only a few misfires.

Judges Scores: 8, 8, 8, 8

My Score: 8

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong

(Contemporary - “No Air,” Jordin Sparks) Prom came in 2008 for Jordin in Phoenix, AZ. She couldn’t have asked for a more special evening, with her own “No Air” song playing at her prom. It was just three months after she’d released the single following her “American Idol” win, so her life was changing in so many ways. It was actually an odd moment, though, when it played because Jordin said some people actually left the dance floor. She wasn’t sure how to be comfortable in her power just yet. There was such a tenderness and beauty to this piece, Jordin was truly flying as if there was no air at times. Her lines were incredible, feet and hands extending with gorgeous placement. The choreography had a fluid nature to it and so much heart that Jordin captured perfectly both in her physicality and in her face. She sold the feeling she has for the song in her heart through her body creating a magical moment of dually expressing her own song.

Judges Scores: 9, 8, 9, 9

My Score: 9

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson

(Samba - “It Takes Two,” Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock) The party was popping down in Orlando, FL back in 1989, but Wayne wasn’t there. Alas, a heartbreak at 15 years old hardened his young heart and he swore off any dances after his date left with another guy. “I love the fact I’ve got a prom date who is contractually obligated to appear at prom with me,” he joked about Witney. He didn’t nail every bit of footwork exactly, but he got most of it and he got that most with style. Wayne was performing the hell out of this piece. We loved the throwback swag from the ‘80s sprinkled throughout, but the rumba content was rock solid as well. His presence was commanding throughout, a true leading man, with great frame, hip action and extension. Wayne hit another level with this one and to do it in such a technically complex style says everything.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10, 10

My Score: 9

ROUND 2: DANCE MARATHON

For this round, all of the contestants were facing two different songs and two different styles. On top of that, they had to hit the floor collectively, giving the judges a true side-by-side comparison of them against their competition. The marathon came in that they'd be eliminated one by one until only one couple remained, with that couple crowned the king and queen of this prom, picking up 11 bonus points (points are earned in order of elimination, so the first out gets one point, and so on).

Inspired by true ballroom competitions, the couples start limited to a marked-off space on the dance floor with the hustle. A shoulder tap telling them it’s time to go sit this one out. With the start of the second song they move into the lindy hop and the dancers are free to move about the floor, either to impress the judges or even intimidate another couple. To add to the challenge, there are also elements of improvisation that the judges will look for. When you’re two pros, this is no biggie but with one just learning these styles, it’s far more difficult to pull off.

It’s so hard to film this particular performance as the camera tends to jump from one couple to the next so you don’t get a sense of what’s happening overall, or even the flow of what any particular couple is doing. But it did look as if they all came out with a lot of high energy for the hustle. Unfortunately, Daniel and Britt were the first asked to leave the dance floor.

Vinny and Koko were next, followed by Jordin and Brandon, and then Joseph and Daniella. In a huge shocker, Wayne and Whitney were the first among this season’s leaders eliminated, and it happened just before the musical shift to the lindy hop.

The leaderboard eliminations continued with Gabby and Val the first out in this second section of the marathon, followed by Charli and Mark. So just like that, the three strongest couples who’ve been battling it out at the top of the leaderboard were eliminated with four couples left -- talk about a huge opportunity for those couples to score some extra points!

We also have to say that Alfonso is really stepping up as a dance marathon play-by-play announcer. His commentary live as it happens was funny and informative and incredibly engaging. Who knew he had such a knack for the constant patter needed to keep the television audience abreast of what is happening.

Trevor and Emma spent the entire competition doing complex lifts and stunts but the camera hit them just as they had a disastrous moment, and that was it for their journey, leaving an unexpected final three of Jessie, Heidi and Shangela. The next out was Heidi and Artem, leaving the woman who scored lowest Monday night with the drag queen superstar to battle for the crown.

In the end, it was one of the biggest upsets possible as Jessie and Alan soared their way to victory past Shangela and Gleb, all those bonus points and the title of 2022 “Dancing with the Stars” Prom Queen and King.

Bonus Points:

11 - Jessie & Alan (72 points total)

10 - Shangela & Gleb (87 points total)

9 - Heidi & Artem (78 points total)

8 - Trevor & Emma (72 points total)

7 - Charli & Mark (84 points total)

6 - Gabby & Val (82 points total)

5 - Wayne & Witney (82 points total)

4 - Joseph & Daniella (70 points total)

3 - Jordin & Brandon (71 points total)

2 - Vinny & Koko (62 points total)

1 - Daniel & Britt (67 points total)

RESULTS

It was certainly a fun bonus round, but it didn’t make a huge impact toward the top of the leaderboard. After two dances and bonus points, Charli D’Amelio did break her tie with Wayne Brady, while he slid into a tie for second with Gabby Windey. Those three have dominated the competition, so it’s just rearranging chairs at this point.

At the bottom, though, it was a different story. Jessie catapulted into the middle of the pack with all those points, firmly settling three celebrities below her. Vinny, though, went from last on the leaderboard to -- well, still last on the leaderboard.

But he went from in danger with Jessie James Decker and Trevor Donovan just above him in judges’ points to in danger with Daniel Durant and Joseph Baena ahead of him. And the gap went from one and three points to five and eight points, respectively (with Jordin Sparks just one point above that as the race tightens in the middle of the pack).

In other words, it’s a much bigger hole for Vinny to climb out of. But would America line up with all these complicated judge scores? We had a feeling this could spell bad news for Daniel and Vinny. Daniel because he slipped after the marathon, and Vinny because we just didn’t see his fan base being big enough to overcome such a large gap and keep him out of the Bottom 2.

Heading off to safety first were Trevor & Emma, so already those bonus points appeared to be making a difference. They were followed by Wayne & Witney, Jordin & Brandon, Gabby & Val, Shangela & Gleb, and Charli & Mark. Then, “Jersey Shore” fans again proved us wrong by overcoming a huge deficit and keeping Vinny out of the Bottom 2.

Is he going to win this season? Can his fans be stopped?

Daniel & Britt got the good news next and they had the second-lowest scores of the week, meaning there is a lot of power in viewer votes. That left Jessie & Allen, Joseph & Daniella, and Heidi & Artem. Could Jessie really fall into the Bottom 2 after being crowned Prom Queen? Not tonight, as Jessie & Alan were the last couple sent into safety.

Of 11 remaining stars, the couples in 5th and 9th place this week, based on judges’ scores, are the ones in danger. Heidi has continued to step up and grow as a dancer each week and she’s in such a more advanced place than Joseph. This was his week, though, when he finally turned the corner. So which do you reward? We’d keep Heidi because she should have never been here at this stage of the competition.

Derek’s vote went to save Heidi because of her upward trajectory, but Carrie Ann went with Joseph, saying she found herself more curious about how his journey might progress from here. Then, Bruno’s vote went to Heidi, meaning Len’s vote would decide who stays and who goes.

That vote went for Heidi, meaning the D’Amelio’s continue their inter-family feud on this season, and we say goodbye to Joseph Baena, who definitely made a statement for himself as an individual outside the shadow of his oversized father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He got a little emotional in his farewell, and said that he’s fallen in love with dance during his time on the show and doesn’t think he’ll stop exploring it. He really did have a breakthrough this week, so it could be fun to see if dance becomes a path he genuinely pursues for the next few years or more.

“Dancing with the Stars” continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.