Conor Kennedy Reveals He Secretly Served in Ukraine Military to Fight Russia

Getty

Conor -- who famously dated Taylor Swift in 2012 -- is opening up about his experience secretly fighting in Ukraine's International Legion

Conor Kennedy says he was on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

The 28-year-old grandson of Senator Robert F. Kennedy took to Instagram to tell his followers he had returned from fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine without any prior military experience.

Kennedy said he was "willing to die" for the cause after he was "deeply moved" by the happenings overseas.

Now that he's returned, Conor -- who famously dated Taylor Swift in 2012 -- is opening up about his experience secretly fighting in Ukraine's International Legion.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action," he captioned a photo of his friend wearing combat gear. "Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day."

To keep a low profile, Kennedy said that he refrained from telling any family or friends except one. He told only one person his real name while overseas as he was adamant he "didn't want to be treated differently there."

Though he was short on experience, Conor says he made up for it by becoming a quick learner and lifting heavy objects. His dedication would soon put him on the northeastern frontlines.

"My time in Ukraine wasn't long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. l'll always owe them for their example," he noted. "I know I'm lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again."

Kennedy added that he met the "bravest" people "I have ever known. My fellow legionnaires — who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies — are true freedom fighters. As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn't a war between equals, it's a revolution."

He concluded his message by encouraging his followers to be provocative in everything they can do to support Ukraine in its effort against Russia.