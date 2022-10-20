Kevin Spacey Did Not Molest Anthony Rapp, Jury Finds

Getty

Rapp and Spacey were both present in court as the verdict was read

Kevin Spacey has been found not liable for battery against Anthony Rapp in the much-talked about civil trial.

The jury deliberated for just under 90 minutes on Thursday. Rapp and Spacey were both present in court as the verdict was read.

Rapp had claimed that Spacey had climbed on top of him when he was just 14 and the older actor was 26 at a party in New York City in 1986. Spacey denied the incident ever occurring.

Both men delivered testimonies filled with emotion during the trial in federal court in downtown Manhattan.