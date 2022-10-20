Will Smith and Sheree Zampino's Son Trey 'Didn't Feel Loved' By His Mother Growing Up

Facebook Watch / Getty

Sheree got emotional on Red Table Talk as she admitted she didn't always "care about his feelings."

Sheree Zampino made an emotional appearance on "Red Table Talk" this week and opened up about one of the obstacles she had to overcome with son Trey, who she shares with ex Will Smith.

Toward the end of an episode about toxic forgiveness with guest Jana Kramer, Sheree started to tear up and dab tears from her eyes with tissue. After Jada Pinkett Smith took notice, Zampino admitted she was "having a whole moment," while the group talked about true forgiveness.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"One of the things that my son said to me, when he started to do the work, one of the things that came up for him, he felt that he wasn't loved," Sheree shared. "I said, 'Oh my god, your father loved you.' He said, 'I'm not talking about him, I'm talking about you.'"

Zampino and Smith share 29-year-old son Trey, who they welcomed after tying the knot in 1992. The pair split in 1995.

"I said, 'You didn't feel loved by me?'" she continued. "We had a conversation. He said that I didn't care about his feelings and that's what it boiled down to."

She explained that, when he was little "and he would fall," she'd always "cheer him on" or try to brush over pain, "instead of just sit in that space with him" and talk about his feelings.

"Maybe about 8 months ago, doing my work, I said to him, 'You were so right, I didn't care about your feelings because I didn't care about mine.' I didn't know how," she continued. "Like, I was always rushing myself, 'You're okay, you're okay, you gotta be stoic, you have to be tough.' I realized, wow, I didn't have the capacity to care about his feelings. Because I didn't have the capacity to care about mine."

Will went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997 and, elsewhere in the most recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada and Sheree talked about how much of a struggle they had getting to a good place in their coparenting relationship.