Kim Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday, Family and Friends Share Heartfelt Tributes

North West shared a mother-daughter video to their joint TikTok account with the "Only When I'm Lying In Bed On My Own" trend

Kim Kardashian is celebrating another year around the sun -- and the reality star's loved ones are honoring her on her special day.

On Kim's 42nd birthday on Friday, the SKIMS founder's friends and family took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to Kim, wishing her a "magical birthday."

Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, was one of the first to post in honor of Kim's birthday. The momager shared a throwback home video that appeared to be from Kim's first birthday.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace," Kris, 66, captioned the clip. "You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything. You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out! You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of."

"Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year," she added, before concluding her sweet message. "I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy 😍❤️🎂🥳🍸 @kimkardashian."

The Hulu reality star later shared a second tribute to Kim, posting a carousel of family photos to Instagram. Alongside the shots, Kris wrote, "So many amazing memories!!! I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy @kimkardashian!! You have filled our lives with love, laughter and so much joy. Happy birthday! ❤️🎂."

Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared a touching post on Instagram, in which she praised Kim for resilience, strength and bravery, while also being gentle, loving and patient at the same time. The Good American founder posted a slideshow of photos of herself and Kim from over the years, including several shots of the two posing together as kids.

"Happy birthday Keeks! My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday! Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience. So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs," Khloe, 38, began in a lengthy caption. "You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person. The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love. You give your absolute all in every area of your life."

Instagram

"Whatever you set your mind to, you accomplish and you do so to the highest degree whether it’s being a mom, sister, daughter, best friend, aunt, entrepreneur, lawyer, (I can go on and on)… Somehow every single thing you do in your life, you do To the maximum level and you won’t settle for anything less. Your drive for life inspires me daily."

Khloe went on to note how "blessed and privileged" she feels to have Kim as both a sister and best friend. "You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won't even ask questions. Ha! I'll follow you blindly wherever you go to support and protect you," she continued. "I'll be right there in the sidelines cheering you on or ready to throw down if need be. All I’m trying to say is, I proudly and honorably got you until time runs out. Never forget that I’m by your side in all lifetimes. I've already worked it out with the angels 😉.:

Khloe concluded, "Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate)."

Kim's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also marked Kim's birthday on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kourtney, 43, reposted a fanmade collage that featured adorable throwback photos of the Poosh founder and Kim as children.

Kylie's beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, posted on its Instagram account in honor of Kim's special day, sharing a series of pics of Kylie and Kim together. "happy birthday @kimkardashian 🤍🎂💕," the caption read. Kylie, 25, reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "i love you @kimkardashian."

And while Kim's 9-year-old daughter, North West, may not have her own social media, she shared a fun video on her and Kim's joint TikTok account, captioning the video, "Moms birthday tik tok 🥳."

In the clip, North and her mom participate in the "Only When I'm Lying In Bed On My Own" TikTok trend that features a remix of Becky Hill and David Guetta's song, "Remember." As shown in the video, North switches between filming herself and Kim, who was laying on a bed, with mother and daughter lipsyncing to the song's lyrics. Check out the TikTok, above!

Meanwhile, in addition to members of her family, some of Kim's close pals also shared sweet birthday tributes.

La La Anthony posted a carousel of photos of herself and Kim on Instagram, captioning the post, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIMBERLY‼️🎂😍Im so grateful to have you in my life…you have a heart of gold…you help anyone you can, you are beautiful inside and out and you go hard for the people you love! Love you so much❤️Cheers to another year of laughter, love, and adventures! My ride or die. My bestie. I got your back ALWAYS!! 14 years of friendship and a lifetime to go🙏🏽HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIMMIE❤️🎂😘."

Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod, shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen wishing Kim happy birthday, before he then panned the camera to reveal she was right next to him. "Happy Birthday @kimkardashian the most loyal, beautiful, stunning, show stopper BFF in history…I love you so much and wishing you a peaceful year," he captioned the video.

Kim's close friend and former assistant, Steph Shepherd, also posted in honor of Kim's special day, sharing a carousel of fun, candid photos of herself and the mom of four,

"hbd kk. your loyalty, your kindness, your work ethic, your resilience, and your commitment to always be in the shot is unmatched. ilysm," Steph wrote in the post's caption.

Check out how Kim's friends and family are honoring her in the social media posts, below!

