Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Computer Containing New Music and 200-Page Book Were Stolen From Her Car

Getty

"I do want to be honest about the fact that I do have concerns about what’s going to be out there"

Lana Del Rey has a message regarding her stolen belongings.

In a series of videos shared to Instagram, the "Norman F--king Rockwell'' artist revealed that a backpack containing multiple devices including a computer holding new music and a 200-page book was stolen when her car was broken into in Los Angeles.

"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place, and I stepped away for a minute," Del Rey said. "And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it."

The singer wiped the device containing the only copy of her unpublished book from a remote location. In addition to the computer, Lana also lost three camcorders that held footage of her family home and personal photos that have been slowly leaking online.

"Please don't listen to the music if you hear it because it's not coming out yet," Del Rey pleaded to her fan base. "And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that. So that is an update that I would obviously normally not give, but I’m worried about it."

Although her new music's been stolen, the 37-year-old still intends to share her ninth studio album with her fans in the future. Lana confessed that the frequency of these targeted thefts have been "a bit of a roadblock in terms of the creative process and keeping things safe and valuable and keeping me safe as well, with all of the action that's been going on around me, my home, everywhere I go."

"I don't even think a plea for respect or some privacy would even do anything, but I do want to be honest about the fact that I do have concerns about what's going to be out there," she added.