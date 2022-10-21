Rebecca Romijn Doesn't Want to Join RHOBH No Matter What Jerry O'Connell Says

Getty

"I don't like fighting."

Rebecca Romjin is more than content staying a viewer when it comes to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Though the 49-year-old actress has previously made a cameo on the Bravo reality series, she has no interest in being in front of the camera as a permanent cast member.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the "X-Men" star nixed the chances she might join the show. "We're such fans of the franchise, but you know, the truth is probably not."

"I really would rather talk about them than be one of them," she continued. "I feel like I would miss out on the gossip part of it. Or I guess, they all gossip when they're on the show, but I don't like fighting."

Contrary to his wife, the idea was enthusiastically pushed by Jerry O'Connell in the same interview and told the publication about his desire to be a "House Husband."

"Would I consider it? Yes," the 48-year-old daytime television host revealed. "I'll tell you, I really wanted to be a House Husband. Like, I look at Mauricio [Umansky, Kyle Richards' husband] and Ken Todd [Lisa Vanderpump's husband] and PK [Kemsley, Dorit Kemsley's husband] and I wanna, like, hang out with those guys."

O’Connell also referenced Lisa Rinna receiving a mixed reaction of boos and cheers when she made her appearance at the RHOBH panel at Bravocon on Friday Oct. 14.

"Going to BravoCon this weekend and seeing Lisa Rinna get booed … was a little scary," he admitted. "Like, that was 8,000 people booing somebody and Lisa handled it really well. And Lisa’s great on that show, you know."

The "Stand By Me" star praised the way the Rinna Beauty founder handled the heckling crowd.

"If I got booed at Bravocon, I would leave the country," he quipped. "I would be gone. I don't know if I could handle it, but Lisa Rinna handles it really well."

The 59-year-old Bravo personality later reacted to getting booed and spoke to E! News to call the experience a "rite of passage."

"Everybody was really worried that I was booed and I take it as a rite of passage like a wrestler," Rinna told the publication. "It's like wrestling. When I grew up I watched wrestling at the local armory and if you were booed you were the star!"