These Stars Have All Embraced Their Bodies Exactly How They Are

In the entertainment industry, celebrities are often pressured to look a certain way. Whether it’s their hair or their outfit or even their bodies, many stars feel that they have to change who they are in order to make it big.

Thankfully, things are changing in Hollywood as of late and more people are staying true to themselves, despite being told to lose weight or alter their appearance. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Rihanna have truly embraced themselves, and their bodies, exactly as they are. These celebs have helped prove that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes -- and it’s clear that fans are really resonating with their body positivity.

While Kourtney Kardashian was going through the process of in vitro fertilization, her body went through changes that she’s come to love. During an episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney explained that her husband Travis Barker helped her to embrace her curves -- and now she’s a big fan of her new physique.

"Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically, and I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes…Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.' If I make one complaint, he’s like, 'You’re perfect. You’re so fine…You’ve never been better.’ And now I’m so into it," Kourtney said.

Selena Gomez showed off her curves in a recent TikTok during a seaside vacation. While lounging on a boat, Selena recorded herself and used a TikTok audio clip celebrating all bodies. In voiceover, a woman can be heard suggesting that stomachs should be sucked in -- and Selena definitely disagrees.

"I'm not sucking s--- in. Real stomachs is coming the f--- back. Okay?" Selena mimed along with the audio.

Rihanna has always been one to embrace her curves but has also been subject to body-shaming trolls online. Instead of letting them get to her, Rihanna says she simply brushes them off -- and sometimes posts a meme about it.

"You've just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I'm having a fat day and when I've lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I'm not built like a Victoria's Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie," Rihanna told Vogue.

Since skyrocketing to fame, Lizzo has been a champion for body positivity and is all about loving the body you’re in. In fact, her 2015 song "My Skin" is all about learning to love yourself. Lizzo is now so comfortable with her body that she doesn’t mind sharing all of it with the world, whether that’s in photos or music videos.

"I'm doing this for myself. I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my Black-ass elbows. I think it's beautiful," Lizzo shared with Essence.

Several years ago, Lena Dunham hit a low point in her body positivity journey. While she was receiving praise for her weight loss, she was internally struggling more than ever. In 2018, Lena decided to embrace her body and not strive for a weight that was unhealthy for her. She took to Instagram to share a comparison photo, explaining that she was much happier with her curves.

"On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work. Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy. On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees," Lena wrote.

In 2018, Bebe Rexha shut down body shamers who had been commenting on her weight online. Instead of being hurt by their remarks, Bebe posted a photo showing off her curves telling critics that she loved her body exactly as it is.

"Yes I gained weight. Cause I'm human and I like to eat. And when I eat carbs my ass gets big. And you know WHAT: I love my fat ass!!!!!! Not every singer is gonna be a size zero, skinny and model looking. If that's what you want from me then you ain't getting it. Sorry not sorry. I'm tired of people talking about my weight," Bebe wrote.

After struggling with eating disorders for years, Demi Lovato has come to a place where they are comfortable with their body -- and fully embrace it. In 2020, Demi shared a post about their curves, admitting that they finally "got the boobs" they wanted when they "let go" of their eating issues.

"Fun Fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! 😂😂 And you know what, they're gonna change too!!! AND I'LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony," Demi shared.

Kate Winslet admits she didn’t grow up with anyone to share messages of body positivity with her and now that she's an adult, she’s come to love her curves. She makes sure to share that message of self-love with her daughter, so that she grows up loving the body she's in.

"I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, 'We are so lucky we have a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. We're so lucky that we've got good bums.' And she'll say, 'Mummy, I know, thank God,'" Kate said during an appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."

Christina Hendricks began to truly embrace her body while working as a model in Italy. Although she says she gained weight during the trip, she grew to love her body even more and it became a time in her life that she felt most confident.

"Back when I was modeling, the first time I went to Italy I was having cappuccinos every day, and I gained 15 pounds. And I felt gorgeous! I would take my clothes off in front of the mirror and be like, 'Oh, I look like a woman.' And I felt beautiful, and I never tried to lose it, 'cause I loved it," she once told New York Magazine.

When Gina Rodriguez made the cover of Women’s Health magazine in 2016, she says it was a special moment in her career. Growing up, she hadn't seen many curvy women being celebrated in the media and she was thrilled to be able to represent that for other people.

"Doing the cover of Women's Health Magazine was monumental to me as growing up it wasn't often a curvy girl or a women of color, graced the cover of magazines I loved. My curves are healthy and strong and I work hard to feel good in my skin, I work hard to combat the images that make me go inward and destroy my self acceptance/confidence. No longer will I allow those lies to win. Beauty belongs to everyone. This cover was a triumph for me and I hope women out there, of all body types and cultures know when I stand on that cover, I do not stand there alone, I stand there with each and every one of you," Gina wrote.

In 2018, Beyoncé went all-natural for the cover of Vogue, opting to get rid of her hair extensions and wear little makeup. She explained that after welcoming her children, she decided to accept her body and her curves -- and wanted other people to do the same.

"After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months…After the twins, I approached things very differently," Beyoncé said, later adding, "I accepted what my body wanted to be…I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies."