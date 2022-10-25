Andy Cohen 'Sincerely' Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais for His RHOBH Reunion Behavior

Bravo

Cohen acknowledges he could have been "more in tune with her feelings."

The ongoing "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion has not been a pleasant experience for Garcelle Beauvais -- and Andy Cohen is now apologizing for his role in it all.

On Part 2, which aired last week, there was a particularly flippant moment between Cohen, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, as they discussed why Erika made it seem as if she had thrown her copy of it in the trash. After Rinna explained she actually did it -- and why -- Andy, Lisa and Erika kept laughing about the contents of her trash, while a stone-faced Garcelle made it clear she did not find any of it funny.

"Everybody's been talking about the Beverly Hills reunion," Cohen said Monday on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "And I just want to say, I've been listening to everyone's feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning -- even worse -- to the serious conversation that was at hand."

He went on to say he has "deep admiration" and added that "she and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday, and I should have been more in tune with her feelings."

"So, I just wanted to say that because I've been logging in and I get it," he concluded.

"Well, I have to be honest, I'm the one that threw Garcelle's book in the trash. I did," Rinna admitted on last week's reunion episode. "Garcelle and I had a handshake agreement, the kids were off limits. About a year and a half later, she put my daughter Amelia in her book, in not a positive light and in a negative light and that was what I did."

In the book, Garcelle simply retold something which happened on the show, where she was seen asking Rinna whether she felt Lisa's videos of herself in her underwear may have had a negative impact on her daughter, Amelia, and her issues with food.

"Amelia shouldn't have to be in Garcelle's book in a negative light, no matter what," Rinna shared, before Garcelle revealed Lisa's lawyer reached out to Beauvais' manager about the mention. "And then everyone got hot and heated about it," added Rinna.

Garcelle explained that it was only one week before the book was scheduled to drop, so they all agreed to take Amelia's name out of the second edition of the book, as well as the audiobook. "We've moved on," added Lisa.

As for how Erika got her hands on the trash video, Rinna said she sent it to the group chat -- which Andy was quick to point out must not include Garcelle. "There's a separate group chat, obviously," said Beauvais. Erika, meanwhile, said she posted it after Garcelle used a clip from the show in which she slammed Jayne to promote the book on Instagram.

"Erika took the brunt of this for a very long time," said Rinna, adding that her family has since gotten better at recycling after the video sparked environmental backlash as well. "That was a major revelation," added Andy.