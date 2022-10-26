Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Blacked Out and Threw Up During Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Instagram

Kris also calls out Kourtney's "drunk as a skunk" antics as viewers see how the family reacted to the surprise wedding in real time.

When Kourtney Kardashian said "I do" to Travis Barker at a Vegas wedding chapel back in April, nobody in her family knew it was happening -- and, apparently, neither did Kourtney.

Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians" was filmed when the secret ceremony happened and while Hulu cameras weren't there for the surprise nuptials either, both Kourtney and Travis walked their friends, family and viewers through what really went down that night.

"Are you married and we missed it?" asked a producer toward the top of the hour, as Kourtney, in a confessional said, "Well, guess what. I guess what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas."

She explained they were in Sin City for their first Grammy Awards together and, while having "the best vegan sushi" ever, Kourtney started looking into places they could tie the knot. They settled on One Love Wedding Chapel because "it was the only one open at that hour," and exchanged vows in front of security, Barker's manager and "Elvis," who officiated.

"But I blacked out. I actually don't remember," said Kourtney. "We knew that Elvis had to marry us. I didn't remember Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle, I didn't remember I had a bouquet."

As they watched back some footage from the night, Kourtney noted that she was slurring in the video -- before they all started laughing about how Elvis kept referring to her as "Khloe" throughout the ceremony. "I just like lost my mind, fell straight on the floor and couldn't get up," she added, as Barker said his other half "was on one" that night.

"I did throw up after though and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob," she continued, before Barker called the night "awesome" and "so fun."

The wedding wasn't official, since they couldn't get a marriage license that late at night. While she said they could have gotten one the next day, they decided against it. The two, however, had no regrets. "I am truly living my best life. Don't let anyone tell you any different," she added.

Viewers also got a look at how Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian reacted to the news once they learned what went down when they weren't around.

"It's not real. We've all done it, once in our lives," said Kim -- who, as the show pointed out, eloped with Damon Thomas in Las Vegas herself back in the day.

"I'm not gonna lie, it would be so disappointing if Kourtney got married in Vegas and I wasn't there," said Kris. "Kim did it too. She didn't even tell me when she came home."

"She was drunk as a skunk, laying on the floor, throwing up. Who wants to get married like that?" she added, as Kim simply reiterated that it wasn't real and it was simply a "fun" thing for the pair to do.