The Rock 'Fought for Years' to Bring Henry Cavill Back as Superman, 'No Was Not an Option'

The "Black Adam" star credits himself and his film's producers Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for resisting an unnamed "they" who "always said no."

Spoilers for those who've not yet seen "Black Adam," but if you haven't ... what exactly are you doing here? We'll still be here, so get to it!

As revealed in the end credit sequence for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam," and confirmed by Henry Cavill himself on Monday, the Man of Steel is set to fly again.

In a new post on Wednesday, where he shared the same announcement video that Cavill proudly revealed earlier in the week, The Rock shared his own neverending battle to bring Superman back into the fold.

The DC Extended Universe has been a mess in recent years, with the black mark of the disastrous "Justice League" film just another misfire in a too-long line of them.

As the studio found success in more independent DC projects like "Joker" and "The Suicide Squad," the idea of a cohesive universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe kept looking further and further away.

Then, in a genuine surprise for fans over the weekend, Cavill's Man of Steel showed up in the end credit scene for "Black Adam," hinting at a larger story to come between the two of them, and reigniting the flame of hope that DC could enjoy what Marvel's had for over a decade.

It's been five years since Cavill last donned the tights, which could be just about how long Dwayne Johnson and his "Black Adam" producers, Dany and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, have spent trying to make it happen -- and not just for their film, but for a larger DCU future.

"We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no," Johnson captioned his share of Cavill's video, emphasizing that "'no' was never an option."

Cavill had already spilled the beans that there is another Superman project in the work, and that unlike recent appearances as the character, he's looking forward to a more "joyful" take on the iconic superhero.

"We can't intelligently & strategically build out our DC Universe without the greatest superhero of all time," Johnson continued. In his Instagram share, he added that it really comes down to the fans, a "fans first" mentality he first learned while coming up in the independent wrestling circuit.

"Welcome home, Superman," Johnson concluded his missive. "I'll see you down the road…."

In an interview with the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, per Variety, Cavill talked about the secrecy of him donning the cape for his cameo and, of course, could say nothing about the future ahead.

When he got the offer, he said he had to go to "The Witcher" production team for permission to leave, but couldn't even say why as it was so top-secret.

"The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope," Cavill shared. "It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

As for that teased confrontation between Superman and Black Adam, it's surely coming. But just as fans had to wait through several Marvel movies before Nick Fury's Avengers first formed, we have a feeling this is going to be a slow burn.