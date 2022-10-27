Mother of Boy Found Dead In Suitcase by Mushroom Hunter Wanted for Murder, Called Him 'Demonic' on Facebook

Indiana State Police

"I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive," she wrote on social media per the affidavit. "I have his real name and he is 100 years old."

The 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase earlier this year has been identified -- and an arrest warrant has been issued for his mother, who is "still at large," according to police.

The body was discovered back in April by a local mushroom hunter off of a dead-end road in Sellersburg, Indiana -- but police had few leads at the time on the boy's identity or locating a suspect. Per Indiana State Police (ISP), no family members, witnesses or acquaintances came forward to help identify the child, while tips were unsuccessful.

Even the autopsy "shed little light on the investigation," said police, as the cause of death was determined to be "electrolyte imbalance," likely caused by a "viral gastroenteritis," or dehydration.

Six months later, however, police have now identified the child as Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, who would have turned six this past week.

On Wednesday, ISP announced they had arrested one of two suspects in connection to the child's death, following what authorities described as an extensive investigation using "recent advanced technologies only available through federal and outside agencies" and "a variety of electronic, digital communication, and social media forensic techniques."

Felony warrants were issued earlier this month for Dawn Coleman and Dejaune Ludie Anderson -- identified as Cairo's biological mother -- for charges of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, and Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony. Coleman was arrested in San Francisco, California on October 19, though searches for Anderson in the Los Angeles area have been "unsuccessful" in finding her.

Another arrest warrant for the charge of murder was issued on Tuesday for Anderson, who police warn is still at large, location unknown. She was last seen in Echo Park, Los Angeles -- but has also recently traveled to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston, Texas.

Per ABC, the probable cause affidavit included Facebook posts Anderson allegedly made in April, following her release from jail on a shoplifting charge. In them, she allegedly wrote, "Just got out of a jail mission" and "Yes had to do some healing and killing."

According to NBC, she also made reference to an exorcism in regards to her son and using her blood for a ritual also involving him. In February, she also reportedly mentioned "a very powerful demonic force from within my son" and spoke of possession in March.

In April, days before his body was found, she also is said have wrote, "I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."

Coleman also allegedly made similar sounding posts, while photos on her page reportedly show her with a "Welcome to Las Vegas" case identical to the one in which Cairo was found.

Both Coleman's and Anderson's fingerprints were found on black plastic bags the boy's body was found in, inside the suitcase -- and their cell phones were also pinged in the same area, at the same time a car was seen driving up the road where the body was discovered.