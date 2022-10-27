Jennifer Garner Reveals She Had a 'Wedding for Myself' for Her Birthday

Getty

Jennifer Garner pulled out all the stops for her 50th birthday!

In an interview with "Town & Country," the "13 Going on 30" star shared that she "basically had a wedding for myself" for her 50th birthday party back in April.

Garner threw a beautiful spring party and admitted that she had decided to throw a party in her honor. "I was so shocked that I was doing it," she confessed.

In addition to celebrating her new milestone, the "Yes Day" star took time to give back towards a good cause. She partnered with a program called Blessings in a Backpack and instructed her guests to fill around 5,000 backpacks with food to feed a family of four.

When asked about her label as one of the "nice" celebrities, Garner simply replied, "I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely."

"I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done," she explained. "It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way—I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, 'Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.' When that happens, I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."

Garner's "wedding" to herself came just months before her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

As for herself, back in March 2021, Jennifer opened up about the idea of remarriage.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she told People Magazine. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," Garner continued. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."

Although she isn't sure if she'll ever remarry, she said doesn't plan on having more kids in the future.

"The shop is closed; there are no babies," she explained.