Lili Reinhart Thinks Met Gala Won't Invite Her Back After Kim Kardashian Comments

"I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

Lili Reinhart believes her final time appearing at the Met Gala already happened.

Speaking with W Magazine, the actress said going to the fashion party was "fun" in the past, however, "after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

That certain someone was clearly Kim Kardashian and that dress was indubitably Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 dress.

Kim, of course, pulled out all the stops to fulfill her dream of wearing Marilyn's iconic dress, touting to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in 21 days to fit into it -- but Lili was not impressed.

In fact, the "Riverdale" star was the exact opposite, taking to her Instagram Stories soon after the gala to rail against celebs who put their bodies through such rigorous weight loss for the few minutes she wore the dress (she only wore it on the red carpet itself).

While Lili never mentioned Kim by name, the rant came on the heels of Kim making headlines for discussing the "strict" diet she put herself on in order to fit into the dress, since it could not be altered to fit her figure.

She said she had skipped carbs basically altogether once she discovered the dress wasn't going to fit. She and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson even skipped Met Gala after-parties to instead scarf down pizza and donuts in their hotel room, per TMZ, as a kind of reward/celebration after so much restriction.

Fans captured the five-page NSFW rant on their own social media pages, as did multiple media outlets like E! News.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f------ dress? "So wrong. So f----- on 100s of levels," she posted.

Lili is a strong public advocate for body positivity and has spoken openly about her own struggles with body dysmorphia.

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word," Lili continued. "The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

She called on her fans to stop supporting and following "stupid, harmful" celebrities whose social and public image "revolves around their bodies."

"I am not generally an angry person but I swear to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage," she concluded her thoughts.

"I tried it on and it didn't fit me," Kardashian told Vogue at the event. "I said, 'Give me three weeks' ... It was such a challenge. It was like a [film] role. I was determined to fit [in] it."

Vogue further detailed that Kardashian slipped into the dress in a special dressing room adjacent to the red carpet, carefully shuffled down it on Davidson's arm, and then promptly switched into a replica for the event itself and the parties to follow.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kardashian said of the choice to cut weight: "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

"I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'" she said defending the decision, and added she "didn’t do anything unhealthy."

"I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered," Kim admitted, "It was just important to me to reach that goal."