Matthew Perry Claims Cameron Diaz Got 'Stoned' During Secret Date and Punched Him in The Face

"Are you f---ing kidding me?"

Matthew Perry is clearly fearless when it comes to sharing his most private moments...even if it involves other celebrities.

Perry's forthcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" details many of his romantic adventures in Hollywood -- including an alleged first date gone terribly wrong with none other than Cameron Diaz.

The "Friends" star claims he and Diaz were set up on a date soon after her split from Justin Timberlake in 2007.

He writes that Diaz got "immediately stoned" at a group dinner party with friends and he could tell she "wasn't interested in [him] at all," according to an excerpt published by Page Six.

During a game of Pictionary, he claims he said "something witty" to Diaz, who then "accidentally" hit him in the face when she was apparently aiming for his shoulder.

"Are you f---ing kidding me?" Perry writes looking back at the slightly comical moment.

TooFab has reached out to a rep for Cameron Diaz.

Other romantic adventures described in the book include how he wooed Julia Roberts, his crushing crush on Valerie Bertinelli, and even one involving one of his "Friends" costars.