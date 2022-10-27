Santa Clauses Trailer: Christmas Falls Apart When Santa Retires

Disney+
Tim Allen's Santa "hired the wrong guy" as his replacement.
Christmas goes to hell when Tim Allen's Santa Claus decides to retire in the upcoming Disney+ series "Santa Clauses." After finding a successor and returning to everyday life -- and his normal appearance -- with his family, he learns he's made a terrible mistake.
The series stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi. David Krumholtz is also back as Bernard the elf.
The first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere Wednesday, November 16 on Disney+.