Lauren Jauregui Releases 'Always Love' Three Years After Ty Dolla $ign Split

Getty

Lauren Jauregui gets real and raw in her newest single and music video "Always Love." The lyrics are about Jauregui processing her feelings after breaking up with rapper Ty Dolla $ign in 2019.

The former Fifth Harmony member wrote the song in the days following the split, but the release was delayed as the singer embarked on a journey to become an independent artist after splitting from Columbia Records. The song will be a single on her next project that is currently scheduled for the end of the year.

"I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore. I, still to this day, have a lot of love and respect for him and what we had together." the artist told People.

Ty Dolla $ign received the song when it was originally finished, as Jauregui explained both of them express themselves through music. While it had a specific meaning when originally written, Jauregui now just considers the song "art" that applies to not only the rapper, but all her ex-boyfriends and relationships in her life.

"Always Love" is not a song that belongs to a specific moment in time: "But for me, if the song can transcend the moment and still communicate to me and other people three years of it was written, and after I'm completely healed and not in that space anymore, I think that's a testament to it needing to go out into the world."

The song comes at a great time for Jauregui's growth as she has been navigating the challenges of becoming an independent artist. She has found joy in opening for bands with audiences unfamiliar to her and surprising them with her talent.

"At the end of the day, there's a lot of people creating music right now. There's a lot of incredible s---, and there's also a lot of mediocre s---. But if mediocre has a plan, mediocre is going to [make more of an impact]."