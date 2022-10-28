Rihanna Releases 'Lift Me Up,' Her First Song In 6 Years

Getty

The single is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and is on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

New music from Rihanna has finally arrived!

On Friday, the singer released her first new song in six years, an emotional ballad from the soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

In the single, she sings, "Lift me up/Hold me down/Keep me close/Safe and sound." As the song goes on, she adds, "Burning in a hopeless dream/Hold me when you go to sleep/Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart/Keep me safe, safe and sound."

"Lift Me Up" is a tribute to the legacy and life of late actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first Black Panther movie, and was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. Boseman died at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer in 2020.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," said Tems. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."