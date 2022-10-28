Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Pound Weight Loss Milestone on Her Birthday

CBS

In all 12 seasons on The Talk, she's never been able to do this.

Sheryl Underwood is ready to turn heads!

"The Talk" personality celebrated her 59th birthday by reaching a major milestone on Friday's episode -- marking her 95lb weight loss by not only wearing a dress and heels on the show for the very first time in her twelve seasons as cohost, but also crossing her legs.

"For the years that I've been here, you can go back through all of the footage, you've never seen me cross my legs," she told PEOPLE, adding that she's "worked really, really hard" to get to where she is today.

"As you all know, I've lost 95 pounds and I've made significant life changes. I was not healthy, and I want to live a long, long time and I want to be sitting on this stage a long, long time," she also said on the episode itself after walking out in a form-fitting purple dress.

"So, I worked hard with my doctors. I did what I needed to do, and I just wanted to be able to put on a very stylish, but clingy dress to symbolize all the work that I put in," she added. "And now I'm about to do something that I have never done on this show and I haven't done in about 25 to 30 years. I'm about to cross my legs."

Speaking with PEOPLE, she added, "You see I crossed my leg twice. You just want to feel sexy ... And that's the great feeling about this and it makes you continue on this journey."

"If I've worked hard on my body, I want to walk into church and all them saints fanning like, 'Oh, she look good.' I want to walk into my office, 'Oh my gosh, she look good,'" she told the outlet. "I want to walk into the club or the restaurant and everybody's head turn and that's what I want. That's how I feel, because when you look good, you feel good."

Underwood has been working with both a trainer and dietician, as well as making lifestyle changes under the guidance of her doctors, after she weighed in between 230-250 pounds and was flagged for hypertension and pre-diabetes.

She's also been getting weekly appetite suppressant injections and hopes to lose another 15-20 pounds by the end of the year.

"I've worked really, really hard," she added.