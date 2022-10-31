Selena Gomez Urges Fans to Vote for Stacy Abrams in Georgia Election

Getty

"Her commitment to improving mental health access in Georgia is extremely important to me."

Selena Gomez is continuing to be an advocate for mental health.

The star posted to her Instagram Story on Halloween encouraging her fans in Georgia to vote for Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams in the upcoming Georgia gubernatorial election.

"Hi, everyone in Georgia," Gomez started her video. "My friend Stacey Abrams is in an extremely close race to become governor. I've worked with Stacey personally, and her commitment to improving mental health access in Georgia is extremely important to me, as the state currently ranks 48th in the nation. Please grab your friends and vote early"

The artist then provided resources, directing her followers to a link to visit Abram’s website.