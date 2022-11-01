Disenchanted Trailer Teases Wicked Turn for Amy Adams' Gisele

Walt Disney Studios

"You know there's only room for one villain in this town."

Walt Disney Studios just dropped a new trailer for "Disenchanted," the sequel to 2007's hugely-successful "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams.

This time around, Adams' Gisele has grown "disillusioned" with life in New York City, so her family -- which includes husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their children -- moves to suburbia. The move, however, "isn't the quick fix she had hoped for," reads a release from the studio.

When she then decides to bring a little magic from her fairytale home of Andalasia to town, everything spirals out of control ... and Gisele herself even takes a wicked turn, facing off against Maya Rudolph for villain supremacy.