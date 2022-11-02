Bumper Battles Jameela Jamil In Pitch Perfect Spinoff Series Bumper In Berlin

Peacock

Adam Devine leaves Barden behind in the new TV show.

After learning he's a huge hit in Germany, Adam Devine's "Pitch Perfect" character Bumper heads to Europe to revive his music career in the new Peacock series "Bumper In Berlin."

The show finds him teaming up with "Pitch Perfect 2" star Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland and Lera Abova, as they prepare him to take on Jameela Jamil's German pop star Gisela during the upcoming national German Unity Day concert.