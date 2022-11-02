Henry Cavill Reacts to Being 'Twilight' Author's First Choice to Play Edward Cullen

Getty / Alamy

"The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now twenty-four-years-old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn…"

Several years before Henry Cavill first put on his cape as Superman, "Twilight" author Stephenie Meyer wanted the British actor to play Edward Cullen in the film adaptation of her bestselling 2005 YA vampire romance novel.

In July 2007, Meyer took to her blog to share that Summit Entertainment had picked up the rights to her book. However, by that time, her "perfect" Edward, Cavill, was too old to play a high school teenager.

"Meanwhile, years have passed, my actors have aged, and I think the time has come to recast the Twilight Movie. (For fun, of course! I still have no say in who gets hired.)," she wrote at the time. "The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now twenty-four-years-old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn…"

While appearing on a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Cavill reacted to being Meyers' first choice to play Edward Cullen, the role of which went to fellow British actor, Robert Pattinson, and catapulted him into fame.

However, Cavill said he doesn't have any ill will toward Pattinson, 36, because he "didn't know about the movie" at the time.

"I didn't know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn't quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards," he told podcast host Josh Horowitz. "I was like, 'Oh okay, that would have been cool.'"

Although Cavill never graced the screen as a vampire in "The Twilight Saga" films, it goes without saying that he has done very well for himself in Hollywood, most notably starring as Superman in the DCEU in several films.

And while many -- possibly including Cavill -- thought his time as Clark Kent ended after following 2017's "Justice League," it was recently revealed that Cavill is officially coming back as the Man of Steel after he made a surprise cameo in the end credits scene of "Black Adam."

Cavill, himself, confirmed the exciting news of his highly-anticipated return as Superman in the DCEU late last month, sharing a video to Instagram, below.