Las Vegas Woman Says She 'Murdered' Mother In Disturbing 911 Call: 'I Cut Her Neck Off'

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

She made headlines in August for saying she was arrested for being too "good looking" in a prior incident.

Las Vegas woman Hend Bustami -- who made headlines back in August for claiming she was arrested for being too "good looking" -- has been arrested again, this time on allegations she murdered her mother.

In newly-released audio of Bustami's 911 call from the night of the murder (via KLAS), she's heard calmly telling dispatchers she needs medical assistance because, "I think I killed my mommy." When asked why she believes she killed her mom, she responds, "'Cause I did. I murdered her. I broke her table on her head."

"I killed her. I broke the table on her head and I cut her neck off," she continues when asked for more details.

Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatch received the call on October 26, around 2:30 in the morning. "Arriving officers located an unresponsive adult female inside of the residence suffering from multiple lacerations," read a release, which adds the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with her daughter," the statement continued, naming Bustami as the suspect. She was later picked up by the California Highway Patrol near Barstow, California.

According to KLAS, Bustami was "covered in blood" when CHP officers located her and allegedly told investigators she stabbed her mother with shards of glass following a fight.

Per LVMPD, she'll be charged with open murder once she's extradited back to Clark County.

Bustami made headlines back in August for another arrest at Harry Reid International Airport, after she allegedly skipped out on a restaurant tab.

She reportedly told police at the time she believed they were arresting her because she was "so good-looking" and said "she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her."