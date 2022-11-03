Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West Fans in Post-Credit Scene from Hulu Show

YouTube / Hulu / Getty

"Everyone is so f---ing fickle."

Kim Kardashian is hitting back at Kanye West's fans after they criticized her fashion choices following their split.

As shown in a post-credits scene from Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star addressed trolls who slammed a colorful Balenciaga ensemble she wore back in April (above).

The outfit featured a flame-printed turtleneck bodysuit and a red leather skirt, which Kim paired with red leather gloves, black furry-lined sunglasses and a matching black fuzzy purse. And apparently, many of Kanye's fans didn't like the bold look.

"Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about," Kim, 45, explained on the Hulu reality series. "On the internet [people] destroyed me and were like, 'This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out.'"

And according to the SKIMS founder, it was her estranged husband who chose the outfit.

"The tea is this was one of the outfits that he styled and picked out," Kim said. "So, if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f---ing fickle.”

Kanye has criticized Kim's fashion choices following their split, as Kim stepped out on her own and stopped having him style her. In the Hulu show's first season earlier this year, he compared her to Marge Simpson and said her "career's over" after she styled herself at a major event post-split.

"I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I'm having like panic attacks, what do I wear?" Kim told sister Kourtney in a May 2022 episode. "In New York, he styled me all for SNL. Then for the Wall Street Journal Magazine -- I won the Innovator Award for Skims -- I was like, how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?"

The mom of four said she was "so nervous" to pick out her own look for an event, and Kanye called her after and "told me my career's over and then showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Kim went on to say that fashion was "the last thing we really had in common" and she's been trying to figure out her own aesthetic following the split. "Who is Kim K ... how do I get there without Kanye?"

Meanwhile, in an episode of "The Kardashians" last month, Kim revealed Kanye sent her shady text messages about the outfit choices she wore during Milan Fashion Week in February.

The Hulu star rocked head-to-toe Prada while in Italy -- stepping out in a number of leather looks that were published by outlets all over the world. Kanye, it seems, saw a few of them himself -- and apparently made it known he wasn't really a fan.

Reading some of his alleged texts aloud to her glam squad, Kim said, "No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that."