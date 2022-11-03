Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 12, Second Child with Model Alyssa Scott

Getty / Instagram

"The Masked Singer" host also has another baby on the way with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon is going to be a father of 12!

On Thursday, model Alyssa Scott revealed on Instagram that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together, which will mark Cannon's twelfth. The two shared son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at five months old in December.

Scott announced the exciting news by posting multiple photos from a maternity shoot that featured her and Cannon, 42, posing nude in a bathtub (see below.) In the first post, "The Masked Singer" host can be seen cradling Scott's bare baby bump with his left hand as the model covers her chest with her hands. The second shot featured Cannon sweetly kissing Scott's growing belly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍," Scott captioned the first post.

Last week, Scott -- who also shares 4-year-old Zeela from a previous relationship -- revealed she was expecting her third child. In the days that followed, she continued posting photos showing off her baby bump, but didn't confirm Cannon was the father until Thursday.

However, Scott didn't tag Cannon in the new photos. At the time of this post, Cannon has yet to comment publicly on the announcement.

The news comes a little over a month after the "Wild n' Out" host welcomed his tenth child -- a son named Rise -- with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 6-year-old son Golden and 22-month-old daughter Powerful.

Rise was born just two weeks after the actor announced he became a father of nine in mid-September, welcoming a baby girl named Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

He also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon's eighth child, son Legendary, with whom he shares with model Bre Tisei, was born in July.