Aaron Carter Dead at 34, Hollywood Pays Tribute

Getty

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."

Hollywood is paying tribute to Aaron Carter, who has died at the age of 34.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the "Aaron's Party" singer was found dead at his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday. Several sources told the outlet that Carter's body was discovered in a bathtub, with other police sources noting that they received a call on Saturday morning about a man who drowned in a bathtub.

While the cause of the actor's death has yet to be determined, law enforcement sources told TMZ that homicide detectives were sent to the scene, which is standard.

Carter -- who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter -- rose to fame as a pop star in the late 1990s. At nine years old, he released his first album, "Aaron," which sold millions of copies. Carter's second album, "Aaron's Party (Come and Get It)" went triple platinum and several singles, including "I Want Candy," received airplay on both Disney and Nickelodeon. He also toured with the Backstreet Boys as well as Britney Spears.

Carter went on to record three more studio albums, including "Oh Aaron" (2001) and "Another Earthquake!" (2002), before releasing his final album, "Love," 16 years later in 2018.

In addition to music, the pop singer-turned-rapper also guest-starred on an episode of "Lizzie McGuire," and appeared in Broadway's "Seussical" in 2001. He also competed in "Dancing with the Stars" in 2009, starred in the reality show, "House of Carters," and appeared on the reality series, "Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition," alongside his mom.

Carter was open about his struggles with drug abuse and battles with mental health. He attended rehab several times. Over the years, the "I Want Candy" singer also faced legal and financial problems.

While appearing on "The Doctors," back in 2019, Carter revealed he suffered from multiple mental health disorders, including schizophrenia, acute anxiety, multiple personality disorder and manic depression.

In September, Carter told The U.S. Sun that he checked into rehab to regain custody of his son, Prince, from his fiancée Melanie Martin.

Following the news of Carter's passing, Hollywood and beyond took to social media to mourn the death of the young star.

"The Hills" alum Spencer Pratt -- who appeared on a TikTok livestream with Carter just a few days ago -- tweeted, "RIP," adding a heart and an angel emoji.

Songwriter Diane Warren also reacted to Carter's death on Twiter, writing, "Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."

Read on for more reactions, below. TooFab will be updating as more pour in.

Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter🎤💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022 @Diane_Warren

OMG 😩🙏🏽 He’s was so nice anytime we crossed paths! Aaron Carter Dead at 34 #AaronCarter https://t.co/qYCzTzjoEZ — Porscha Coleman (@PorschaColeman) November 5, 2022 @PorschaColeman

Rest in peace Aaron Carter. I am in tears right now hearing of your death. I just talked to you on Wednesday & you seemed in good spirits. You were such a sweet soul that never had a chance. I’m heartbroken that your son, who you wanted so much will never get to know you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/BaygQAhLox — SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) November 5, 2022 @SammiScarlette

so bummed to hear the news about Aaron. The few interactions I had with him were extremely sweet but most definitely sad. media and our culture can be so vicious. — Parson James (@ParsonJames) November 5, 2022 @ParsonJames

Aaron Carter was a talented young man who brought joy to a lot of people. He also struggled with addiction and mental health issues, and today he suffered a tragic death. His sister died of an overdose ten years ago. There are so many of us who suffer every day. I’m sorry, Aaron. pic.twitter.com/YglCr7pjd7 — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) November 5, 2022 @VicVela1