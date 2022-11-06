10 Celebs Who Revealed The Weird Places They've Had Sex

Getty

"It was like the strangest and worst sex of my life."

Celebrities may try to keep their relationships under wraps but some stars are willing to go public with their romances -- literally. A few stars have admitted to taking their love life outside of the bedroom and to somewhere much more public. Despite the risk of getting caught, these daring celebs candidly say that they've had sex in some pretty unexpected places. From subway cars to the Grand Canyon, celebrities like Gerard Butler are willing to get steamy no matter where they are!

Here's what these celebs had to say about their hookups…

Kim Kardashian recently admitted that she had sex with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a location that was inspired by her grandmother MJ. During an episode of "The Kardashians," Kim explained that MJ once told her having sex in front of the fireplace was really "living life" and so the couple decided to do it — even if it was a little "creepy."

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you," Kim shared.

Zoe Saldana isn't a fan of having sex in wild places anymore but she says at one point she was pretty bold about where she would do the deed. In addition to being a member of the Mile High Club, she also once had sex in between subway cars.

"The craziest place [I've had sex] — I am a part of the Mile High Club. Okay, this is ghetto, but hey, I'm from Queens, whatever. There is a train from Coney Island all the way back into the city, and in between two train cars. It was super ghetto," she said during an appearance on "Sway in the Morning."

Gerard Butler says he's always down to have sex somewhere that would make an interesting story. Thanks to that outlook, Gerard has hooked up in some "crazy places," including the side of a volcano and on a glacier.

"I had sex on the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot. [And] on a glacier...I've gotta be honest, it was not fun. My ass stuck to the ice," he said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

Liev Schreiber admits he enjoys having sex anywhere that "you're not supposed to." As for the weirdest place he's ever done it, he once shared that he's hooked up with someone during a ferry trip to Staten Island.

"I once had a very fun Sunday on the Staten Island ferry," Liev told Elle.

Jada Pinkett Smith admits that she and husband Will Smith completely missed a red carpet because of their sexy decision. The couple were in a limo on the way to the Oscars when things got hot and heavy. While they eventually made it to the event, Jada says she had a lot less makeup on!

"He started looking at me in this way that drives me wild. We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let's just say we missed the red carpet and I ended up with almost no makeup on," she told Shape.

Jenny McCarthy once shared that the strangest place she's ever had sex was the Grand Canyon. She explained she did it because she thought it would it would make a good story but it ended up being a pretty bad experience.

"It's the Grand Canyon. I certainly did it, so I can say I did it in the Grand Canyon, because otherwise it's the back seat of a car and that's not exciting. But the bottom of the Grand Canyon is not fun. There's like scorpions and stones and dirt and it's hot. It was like the strangest and worst sex of my life," Jenny told HuffPost.

Kendra Wilkinson says she tries to have sex in the bedroom as little as possible as she usually associates it with a place just for sleep. Instead, she likes to venture to other places like "the kitchen and the Jacuzzi." When she was married to Hank Baskett, she says they once had sex on a jet ski during a trip to Mexico.

"Hank and I had sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome…That's the fun of it. Sex is sex… I'm not a PDA person, but I like sex in cars and stuff!" Kendra told Us Weekly.

While there are a lot of celebs that have joined the Mile High Club, Cara Delevingne says she and a partner decided to skip the airplane bathroom and hook up right in their seats. Unfortunately, they were noticed by another passenger who ended up making them pretty uncomfortable.

"I've had sex in planes a lot. But I've always been caught. It's super-hard not to get caught. I had sex in the chair on the plane and there was a guy watching. We ended up telling the air stewardess what was happening. Like, 'This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?'" Cara told LOVE Magazine.

Michael B. Jordan admits to being a little more adventurous when he was younger, mostly because he had to be in order to get any privacy. He says the wildest place he ended up hooking up was in a public movie theater.

"I think that when you're younger, you have to find places to get your own privacy. When you're an adult, it's like whatever. I wanna say, like, a movie theater," Michael told E! News.

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz says he once did the deed in the middle of a gig in Las Vegas. The musician explained that he was DJing at an event and the booth had a private balcony that he and a partner took advantage of.