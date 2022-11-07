Amy Schumer Says Her Son Was Hospitalized with RSV, Amid SNL Rehearsals

"This was the hardest week of my life"

Amy Schumer says her three-year-old son Gene was admitted to the emergency room this past week with RSV.

"This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

She went on to talk about balancing rehearsals for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig and her taking care of her child.

"I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV," she explained. "Shout out to all the parents going though this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive."

"My son is home and better," she reassured fans. "The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there."

"The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite. The crew! Donna. Jerry. Jodi. Genna. Tom Wally and on and on," she continued. "Lorne has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts. Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us."