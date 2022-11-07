Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars

Getty

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Academy Awards.

On Monday it was announced the 54-year-old late night host had landed the gig for the third time.

Kimmel consecutively hosted Hollywood's biggest night back in 2017 and 2018. The Academy Awards show went hostless in 2019, 2020 and 2021 after receiving a record low in ratings before enlisting Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host the ceremony in 2022.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," he joked in a press release.

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back!



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022 @TheAcademy

Executive producers and showrunner Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner shared their excitement for Kimmel’s return in the same release, "We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!"

"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang continued. "With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner's fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers."

Back in 2017, Kimmel famously presided over "envelope-gate" where award announcers for Best Picture, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the category's winner instead of "Moonlight."

Meanwhile, Kimmel told Sykes ahead of her Oscar hosting debut earlier this year that he had gotten paid $15,000 to host the ceremony in 2018 while telling the comedian she was getting underpaid for her upcoming services.

"It sounds like it's a lot for one night, but it's months of work leading up to it," Kimmel said during Sykes' appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at the time. "You're getting robbed. Hold out right now, because they need hosts."

"Oh my God," Wanda laughed. "I've already decided I'm just gonna steal an Oscar."