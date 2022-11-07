People's Sexiest Man Alive Revealed on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

CBS

"We are on the brink of a decision that will set our country, our world on a new path. I'm talking, of course, about who will be People magazine's sexiest man alive!"

Stephen Colbert had a little fun with this year's announcement of People's Sexiest Man Alive, teasing his audience and even momentarily getting them to believe that maybe, just maybe, it was him?!

"It is with great humility and gratitude that I am thrilled to announce that People magazine has decided to award me the incredible honor ... ... of announcing the Sexiest Man Alive," he said.

This was Colbert's second year announcing the honor, coming after he "thoroughly vetted" last year's winner in a hilariously awkward "Sexiness Research Institute" segment where Paul Rudd was treated like a dog show contestant, only worse.

He did bring back the LSSC Sexiness Research Institute to reveal the two remaining finalists for this year's title: John Oliver ... and Chris Evans.

We love that John was willing to come sit in his audience and be a part of the fake envelope and reveal of Chris Evans as the actual winner and actual Sexiest Man Alive.

"Stop the steal!" John shouted in indignation, storming out of the studio -- but at least he was there to be rejected in person.

With Chris currently filming, former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the one who got to be there for the big moment. Chris was certainly happy to get the support from a "former" Sexiest Man Alive.

But Dwayne didn't really like that word, explaining that as long as he was alive and still sexy -- well, the best he could do was offer to share the title.

You can check out the photo shoot, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and interview clips with the newest Sexiest Man Alive below.

