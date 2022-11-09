Eminem's Mother Records Video Message After Son's Induction Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Getty/Twitter

A friend of Debbie's shot the video shared to social media

Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers is showing public support for her son.

When the 50-year-old "Lose Yourself" rapper (aka Marshall Mathers) was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, Debbie congratulated her son in a video shared to social media following a rocky relationship over the years.

She began in the short clip, which saw her introduced by a friend, "Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame. I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you."

The 67-year-old mother also praised Eminem's 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade and her accomplishments.

"And also I'm very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl," she continued. "I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much."

Over the years Eminem has made claims about his hard upbringing and his relationship with his mother in his music. In his 2002 track "Cleanin' Out My Closet," the rapper wrote the lyrics "poppin' prescription pills in the kitchen" and claimed that she led him to "believe I was sick when I wasn't."

Mathers has even sued the 15-time Grammy Award winning artist for defamation which she won but was only awarded $25,000 despite suing for $11 million.

However, the "Real Slim Shady" musician spoke of their reunion in his song "Headlights" in 2013 where he apologized to the family matriarch and acknowledged his role in their troublesome relationship.

During the induction ceremony Eminem got real about his difficult journey with navigating drug addiction while accepting his award.

"I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked," he confessed. "Drugs were f—king delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f—k it all up and take too many."